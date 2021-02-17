Earnings results for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank Of Canada is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.85.

Royal Bank of Canada last announced its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Bank of Canada has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Royal Bank of Canada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.54%. The high price target for RY is $128.00 and the low price target for RY is $69.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Royal Bank of Canada also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Royal Bank of Canada has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.94, Royal Bank of Canada has a forecasted upside of 27.5% from its current price of $83.85. Royal Bank of Canada has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Royal Bank of Canada has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Royal Bank of Canada is 57.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Royal Bank of Canada will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.21% next year. This indicates that Royal Bank of Canada will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

In the past three months, Royal Bank of Canada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.81% of the stock of Royal Bank of Canada is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY



Earnings for Royal Bank of Canada are expected to grow by 8.46% in the coming year, from $6.62 to $7.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Royal Bank of Canada is 14.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Royal Bank of Canada is 14.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Royal Bank of Canada has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here