Earnings results for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RPT Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.35%. The high price target for RPT is $11.00 and the low price target for RPT is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RPT Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.60, RPT Realty has a forecasted downside of 9.3% from its current price of $10.59. RPT Realty has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty does not currently pay a dividend. RPT Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

In the past three months, RPT Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of RPT Realty is held by insiders. 93.18% of the stock of RPT Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT



Earnings for RPT Realty are expected to grow by 2.44% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of RPT Realty is 15.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of RPT Realty is 15.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. RPT Realty has a PEG Ratio of 6.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. RPT Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here