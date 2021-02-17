Earnings results for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.81%. The high price target for TSLX is $22.00 and the low price target for TSLX is $16.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.61%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 84.54%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sixth Street Specialty Lending will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.73% in the coming year. This indicates that Sixth Street Specialty Lending may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

In the past three months, Sixth Street Specialty Lending insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is held by insiders. 55.72% of the stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX



Earnings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending are expected to decrease by -3.65% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 8.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 8.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

