Earnings results for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SM Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 45.33%. The high price target for SM is $13.00 and the low price target for SM is $2.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy has a dividend yield of 0.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SM Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

In the past three months, SM Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of SM Energy is held by insiders. 68.87% of the stock of SM Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SM Energy (NYSE:SM



Earnings for SM Energy are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($1.38) per share. The P/E ratio of SM Energy is -2.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SM Energy is -2.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SM Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

