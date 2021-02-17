Earnings results for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smith & Nephew in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.80%. The high price target for SNN is $48.00 and the low price target for SNN is $42.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Smith & Nephew has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.50, Smith & Nephew has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $44.26. Smith & Nephew has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Smith & Nephew does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Smith & Nephew is 27.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Smith & Nephew will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.02% next year. This indicates that Smith & Nephew will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

In the past three months, Smith & Nephew insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Smith & Nephew is held by insiders. Only 8.91% of the stock of Smith & Nephew is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN



Earnings for Smith & Nephew are expected to grow by 49.61% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Smith & Nephew is 21.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Smith & Nephew is 21.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.46. Smith & Nephew has a PEG Ratio of 4.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Smith & Nephew has a P/B Ratio of 3.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

