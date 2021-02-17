Earnings results for SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Analyst Opinion on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SP Plus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.12%. The high price target for SP is $40.00 and the low price target for SP is $36.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SP Plus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, SP Plus has a forecasted upside of 15.1% from its current price of $33.01. SP Plus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus does not currently pay a dividend. SP Plus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

In the past three months, SP Plus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $72,325.00 in company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of SP Plus is held by insiders. 85.29% of the stock of SP Plus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP



Earnings for SP Plus are expected to grow by 89.19% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of SP Plus is -4.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SP Plus is -4.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SP Plus has a PEG Ratio of 2.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SP Plus has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

