Spok Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

There is not enough analysis data for Spok.

Spok is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spok does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Spok insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $154,164.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.78% of the stock of Spok is held by insiders. 76.65% of the stock of Spok is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Spok is -31.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spok is -31.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spok has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

