Earnings results for Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Standard Motor Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.03%. The high price target for SMP is $52.00 and the low price target for SMP is $50.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Standard Motor Products has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products pays a meaningful dividend of 2.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Standard Motor Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Standard Motor Products is 32.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Standard Motor Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.95% next year. This indicates that Standard Motor Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

In the past three months, Standard Motor Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $252,612.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Standard Motor Products is held by insiders. 77.39% of the stock of Standard Motor Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP



Earnings for Standard Motor Products are expected to decrease by -2.80% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Standard Motor Products is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Standard Motor Products is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 76.72. Standard Motor Products has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

