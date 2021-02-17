Earnings results for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Analyst Opinion on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stellantis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.72%. The high price target for STLA is $22.00 and the low price target for STLA is $22.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis does not currently pay a dividend. Stellantis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

In the past three months, Stellantis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

