Earnings results for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.53%. The high price target for RGR is $92.00 and the low price target for RGR is $70.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is 123.08%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.18% next year. This indicates that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

In the past three months, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $75,300.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is held by insiders. 77.13% of the stock of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR



Earnings for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. are expected to decrease by -21.04% in the coming year, from $4.42 to $3.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is 18.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is 18.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 49.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

