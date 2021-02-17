Earnings results for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Targa Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.89%. The high price target for TRGP is $40.00 and the low price target for TRGP is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Targa Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.83, Targa Resources has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $31.04. Targa Resources has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources has a dividend yield of 1.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Targa Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Targa Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.67% next year. This indicates that Targa Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

In the past three months, Targa Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $425,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.54% of the stock of Targa Resources is held by insiders. 84.51% of the stock of Targa Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP



Earnings for Targa Resources are expected to decrease by -55.88% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Targa Resources is -3.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Targa Resources is -3.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Targa Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

