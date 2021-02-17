Earnings results for TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Analyst Opinion on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TC Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.76, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.35%. The high price target for TRP is $80.00 and the low price target for TRP is $49.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TC Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.76, TC Energy has a forecasted upside of 54.4% from its current price of $44.55. TC Energy has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.70%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TC Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TC Energy is 81.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, TC Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.38% in the coming year. This indicates that TC Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

In the past three months, TC Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.75% of the stock of TC Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP



Earnings for TC Energy are expected to grow by 1.28% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of TC Energy is 12.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of TC Energy is 12.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.78. TC Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TC Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

