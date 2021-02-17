Earnings results for Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica SA is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telefónica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.53%. The high price target for TEF is $5.00 and the low price target for TEF is $5.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Telefónica has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 1 buy rating, 13 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Telefónica has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $4.65. Telefónica has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.41%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Telefónica has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Telefónica is 46.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Telefónica will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.34% next year. This indicates that Telefónica will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

In the past three months, Telefónica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Telefónica is held by insiders. Only 0.88% of the stock of Telefónica is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF



Earnings for Telefónica are expected to grow by 38.24% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Telefónica is 116.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Telefónica is 116.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.45. Telefónica has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

