Earnings results for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Terreno Realty last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Terreno Realty has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. Terreno Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Terreno Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.48%. The high price target for TRNO is $70.00 and the low price target for TRNO is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Terreno Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.67, Terreno Realty has a forecasted upside of 9.5% from its current price of $59.98. Terreno Realty has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Terreno Realty has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Terreno Realty is 84.06%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Terreno Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.50% next year. This indicates that Terreno Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

In the past three months, Terreno Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Terreno Realty is held by insiders. 99.86% of the stock of Terreno Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO



Earnings for Terreno Realty are expected to grow by 9.59% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Terreno Realty is 50.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Terreno Realty is 50.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Terreno Realty has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here