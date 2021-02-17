Earnings results for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.15%. The high price target for TXRH is $100.00 and the low price target for TXRH is $41.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 15 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Texas Roadhouse has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse does not currently pay a dividend. Texas Roadhouse does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

In the past three months, Texas Roadhouse insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,615,719.00 in company stock. Only 6.16% of the stock of Texas Roadhouse is held by insiders. 91.73% of the stock of Texas Roadhouse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH



Earnings for Texas Roadhouse are expected to grow by 283.82% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $2.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Roadhouse is 109.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Texas Roadhouse is 109.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.42. Texas Roadhouse has a PEG Ratio of 3.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Texas Roadhouse has a P/B Ratio of 6.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

