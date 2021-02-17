Earnings results for The Southern (NYSE:SO)

Southern Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Southern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.04%. The high price target for SO is $75.00 and the low price target for SO is $53.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Southern has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

The Southern is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Southern has been increasing its dividend for 19 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Southern is 82.32%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, The Southern will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.88% in the coming year. This indicates that The Southern may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, The Southern insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,316,600.00 in company stock. Only 0.39% of the stock of The Southern is held by insiders. 57.62% of the stock of The Southern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Southern are expected to grow by 4.39% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of The Southern is 19.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of The Southern is 19.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.45. The Southern has a PEG Ratio of 3.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Southern has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

