Earnings results for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Analyst Opinion on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Trade Desk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $640.32, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.31%. The high price target for TTD is $1,000.00 and the low price target for TTD is $208.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Trade Desk has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $640.32, The Trade Desk has a forecasted downside of 26.3% from its current price of $868.98. The Trade Desk has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk does not currently pay a dividend. The Trade Desk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

In the past three months, The Trade Desk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $110,157,970.00 in company stock. Only 12.04% of the stock of The Trade Desk is held by insiders. 66.43% of the stock of The Trade Desk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD



Earnings for The Trade Desk are expected to grow by 0.64% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of The Trade Desk is 297.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of The Trade Desk is 297.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.07. The Trade Desk has a PEG Ratio of 9.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Trade Desk has a P/B Ratio of 64.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

