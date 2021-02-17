Earnings results for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26.
Analyst Opinion on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thryv in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”
Dividend Strength: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv does not currently pay a dividend. Thryv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
In the past three months, Thryv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $395,964.00 in company stock. 62.39% of the stock of Thryv is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.
Earnings and Valuation of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY
Earnings for Thryv are expected to grow by 109.93% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $3.17 per share.
