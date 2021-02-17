Earnings results for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trinity Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.91%. The high price target for TRN is $34.00 and the low price target for TRN is $30.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trinity Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Trinity Industries has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $32.96. Trinity Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trinity Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Trinity Industries is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Trinity Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 127.27% in the coming year. This indicates that Trinity Industries may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

In the past three months, Trinity Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.50% of the stock of Trinity Industries is held by insiders. 95.32% of the stock of Trinity Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN



Earnings for Trinity Industries are expected to grow by 65.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Trinity Industries is -659.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trinity Industries is -659.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trinity Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here