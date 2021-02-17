Earnings results for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.80%. The high price target for TRIP is $37.00 and the low price target for TRIP is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TripAdvisor does not currently pay a dividend. TripAdvisor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TripAdvisor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,610,040.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of TripAdvisor is held by insiders. 69.51% of the stock of TripAdvisor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for TripAdvisor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of TripAdvisor is -24.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TripAdvisor is -24.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TripAdvisor has a P/B Ratio of 4.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

