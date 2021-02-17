Earnings results for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Dividend Strength: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 19.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.67% next year. This indicates that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

In the past three months, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.91% of the stock of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC



Earnings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. are expected to grow by 27.12% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 9.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 9.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a PEG Ratio of 0.23. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

