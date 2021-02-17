Earnings results for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.76%. The high price target for UCTT is $48.00 and the low price target for UCTT is $26.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ultra Clean has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.60, Ultra Clean has a forecasted downside of 17.8% from its current price of $48.15. Ultra Clean has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean does not currently pay a dividend. Ultra Clean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

In the past three months, Ultra Clean insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,726,014.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Ultra Clean is held by insiders. 79.89% of the stock of Ultra Clean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT



Earnings for Ultra Clean are expected to grow by 14.46% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Ultra Clean is 44.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Ultra Clean is 44.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.76. Ultra Clean has a PEG Ratio of 1.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ultra Clean has a P/B Ratio of 4.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

