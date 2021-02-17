Earnings results for United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.04.

Analyst Opinion on United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Fire Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.88%. The high price target for UFCS is $30.00 and the low price target for UFCS is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Fire Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, United Fire Group has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $30.07. United Fire Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Fire Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, United Fire Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 150.00% in the coming year. This indicates that United Fire Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

In the past three months, United Fire Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $440,523.00 in company stock. Only 6.89% of the stock of United Fire Group is held by insiders. 60.02% of the stock of United Fire Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS



Earnings for United Fire Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of United Fire Group is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United Fire Group is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United Fire Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

