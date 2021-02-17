Earnings results for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Display in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $233.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.25%. The high price target for OLED is $270.00 and the low price target for OLED is $182.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Universal Display has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $233.14, Universal Display has a forecasted downside of 6.2% from its current price of $248.68. Universal Display has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display has a dividend yield of 0.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Universal Display does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Universal Display is 18.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Universal Display will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.19% next year. This indicates that Universal Display will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

In the past three months, Universal Display insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,740,501.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Universal Display is held by insiders. 70.78% of the stock of Universal Display is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED



Earnings for Universal Display are expected to grow by 71.74% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $3.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Display is 111.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Universal Display is 111.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Universal Display has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Display has a P/B Ratio of 14.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

