Earnings results for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.28%. The high price target for UE is $15.00 and the low price target for UE is $10.60. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties has a dividend yield of 1.37%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Urban Edge Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Urban Edge Properties is 18.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Urban Edge Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.92% next year. This indicates that Urban Edge Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

In the past three months, Urban Edge Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.82% of the stock of Urban Edge Properties is held by insiders. 90.32% of the stock of Urban Edge Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE



Earnings for Urban Edge Properties are expected to grow by 12.94% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Urban Edge Properties is 24.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Urban Edge Properties is 24.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Urban Edge Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

