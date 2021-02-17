Earnings results for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

VALE S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vale in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.90%. The high price target for VALE is $24.50 and the low price target for VALE is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vale has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Vale has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vale does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Vale is 15.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vale will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.56% next year. This indicates that Vale will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vale (NYSE:VALE)

In the past three months, Vale insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.02% of the stock of Vale is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vale (NYSE:VALE



Earnings for Vale are expected to grow by 58.70% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Vale is 35.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Vale is 35.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.40. Vale has a PEG Ratio of 0.25. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vale has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

