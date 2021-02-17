Earnings results for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Analyst Opinion on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ventas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.26%. The high price target for VTR is $55.00 and the low price target for VTR is $35.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ventas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.94, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.17, Ventas has a forecasted downside of 10.3% from its current price of $50.33. Ventas has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ventas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ventas is 46.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ventas will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.06% next year. This indicates that Ventas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

In the past three months, Ventas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,125,476.00 in company stock. Only 1.16% of the stock of Ventas is held by insiders. 90.54% of the stock of Ventas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ventas (NYSE:VTR



Earnings for Ventas are expected to decrease by -2.21% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Ventas is 45.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Ventas is 45.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Ventas has a PEG Ratio of 4.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ventas has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

