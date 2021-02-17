Earnings results for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Analyst Opinion on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Dividend Strength: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ViacomCBS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

In the past three months, ViacomCBS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.67% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by insiders. Only 1.23% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA



The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 26.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 26.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.64. ViacomCBS has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here