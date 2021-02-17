Earnings results for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.23, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.36%. The high price target for VIAC is $58.00 and the low price target for VIAC is $26.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ViacomCBS pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ViacomCBS has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ViacomCBS is 19.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ViacomCBS will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.97% next year. This indicates that ViacomCBS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, ViacomCBS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by insiders. 80.47% of the stock of ViacomCBS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ViacomCBS are expected to decrease by -2.56% in the coming year, from $4.29 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 26.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of ViacomCBS is 26.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.62. ViacomCBS has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ViacomCBS has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

