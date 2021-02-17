Earnings results for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vishay Precision Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.99%. The high price target for VPG is $43.00 and the low price target for VPG is $41.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vishay Precision Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Vishay Precision Group has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $34.43. Vishay Precision Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Vishay Precision Group does not currently pay a dividend. Vishay Precision Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Vishay Precision Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.12% of the stock of Vishay Precision Group is held by insiders. 78.57% of the stock of Vishay Precision Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Vishay Precision Group are expected to grow by 16.28% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Vishay Precision Group is 32.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Vishay Precision Group is 32.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.76. Vishay Precision Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vishay Precision Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

