Earnings results for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Analyst Opinion on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Visteon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.95%. The high price target for VC is $166.00 and the low price target for VC is $65.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon does not currently pay a dividend. Visteon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

In the past three months, Visteon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $101,848.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Visteon is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC



Earnings for Visteon are expected to grow by 294.34% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Visteon is -98.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Visteon is -98.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Visteon has a P/B Ratio of 6.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

