Earnings results for Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vonage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.34%. The high price target for VG is $16.50 and the low price target for VG is $10.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage does not currently pay a dividend. Vonage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

In the past three months, Vonage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,757,500.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Vonage is held by insiders. 89.83% of the stock of Vonage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG



Earnings for Vonage are expected to decrease by -9.52% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Vonage is -152.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vonage is -152.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vonage has a PEG Ratio of 14.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vonage has a P/B Ratio of 6.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

