Earnings results for Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Wayside Technology Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Wayside Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

There is not enough analysis data for Wayside Technology Group.

Dividend Strength: Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wayside Technology Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

In the past three months, Wayside Technology Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $121,595.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Wayside Technology Group is held by insiders. 38.21% of the stock of Wayside Technology Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG



The P/E ratio of Wayside Technology Group is 18.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Wayside Technology Group is 18.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Wayside Technology Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

