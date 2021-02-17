Earnings results for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Analyst Opinion on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $310.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.87%. The high price target for WST is $350.00 and the low price target for WST is $280.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

West Pharmaceutical Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $310.00, West Pharmaceutical Services has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $295.61. West Pharmaceutical Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend yield of 0.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. West Pharmaceutical Services has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 20.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, West Pharmaceutical Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.56% next year. This indicates that West Pharmaceutical Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

In the past three months, West Pharmaceutical Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by insiders. 92.55% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST



Earnings for West Pharmaceutical Services are expected to grow by 9.37% in the coming year, from $4.27 to $4.67 per share. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 78.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 78.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.41. West Pharmaceutical Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. West Pharmaceutical Services has a P/B Ratio of 13.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

