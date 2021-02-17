Earnings results for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Analyst Opinion on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.39%. The high price target for WAB is $97.00 and the low price target for WAB is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 11.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.96% next year. This indicates that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Dividend Strength: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 11.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.96% next year. This indicates that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

In the past three months, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,661,550.00 in company stock. Only 5.35% of the stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is held by insiders. 88.10% of the stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB



Earnings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies are expected to grow by 15.87% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 36.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 36.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.66. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 5.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

