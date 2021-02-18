Earnings results for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin last announced its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Dividend Strength: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not currently pay a dividend. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

In the past three months, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is held by insiders. Only 4.91% of the stock of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW



1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

