Earnings results for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Analyst Opinion on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 217.67%. The high price target for ACOR is $35.00 and the low price target for ACOR is $6.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Acorda Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

In the past three months, Acorda Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Acorda Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR



Earnings for Acorda Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($9.34) to ($14.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Acorda Therapeutics is 1.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Acorda Therapeutics is 1.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.46. Acorda Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.19. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

