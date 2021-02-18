Earnings results for Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Air T last released its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $35.60 million during the quarter. Air T has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Air T has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Air T.

Dividend Strength: Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T does not currently pay a dividend. Air T does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

In the past three months, Air T insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $810,662.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 53.14% of the stock of Air T is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.03% of the stock of Air T is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT



The P/E ratio of Air T is -22.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Air T is -22.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Air T has a P/B Ratio of 3.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

