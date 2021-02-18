Earnings results for Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Airgain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.29%. The high price target for AIRG is $35.00 and the low price target for AIRG is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Airgain has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Airgain has a forecasted downside of 14.3% from its current price of $28.00. Airgain has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain does not currently pay a dividend. Airgain does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

In the past three months, Airgain insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.30% of the stock of Airgain is held by insiders. 47.60% of the stock of Airgain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG



Earnings for Airgain are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Airgain is -127.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Airgain is -127.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Airgain has a P/B Ratio of 5.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

