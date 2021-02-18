Earnings results for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 714.59%. The high price target for AIV is $44.00 and the low price target for AIV is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Apartment Investment and Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.83, Apartment Investment and Management has a forecasted upside of 714.6% from its current price of $4.89. Apartment Investment and Management has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 82.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apartment Investment and Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 130.97%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Apartment Investment and Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 146.04% in the coming year. This indicates that Apartment Investment and Management may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

In the past three months, Apartment Investment and Management insiders have sold 3,023.76% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,020.00 in company stock and sold $313,001.00 in company stock. Only 1.44% of the stock of Apartment Investment and Management is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV



Earnings for Apartment Investment and Management are expected to decrease by -5.76% in the coming year, from $2.95 to $2.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 3.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Apartment Investment and Management is 3.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Apartment Investment and Management has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

