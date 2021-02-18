Earnings results for Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46.

Applied Molecular Transport last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Applied Molecular Transport has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Applied Molecular Transport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Molecular Transport in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.94%. The high price target for AMTI is $38.00 and the low price target for AMTI is $32.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport does not currently pay a dividend. Applied Molecular Transport does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

In the past three months, Applied Molecular Transport insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.99% of the stock of Applied Molecular Transport is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI



Earnings for Applied Molecular Transport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.00) to ($2.26) per share.

