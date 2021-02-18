Earnings results for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arconic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.06%. The high price target for ARNC is $38.00 and the low price target for ARNC is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arconic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.20, Arconic has a forecasted upside of 18.1% from its current price of $25.58. Arconic has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic does not currently pay a dividend. Arconic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

In the past three months, Arconic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 88.52% of the stock of Arconic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC



Earnings for Arconic are expected to grow by 2,871.43% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $2.08 per share.

