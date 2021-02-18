Earnings results for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.79%. The high price target for ACRE is $16.50 and the low price target for ACRE is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ares Commercial Real Estate has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.75, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a forecasted downside of 13.8% from its current price of $13.63. Ares Commercial Real Estate has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ares Commercial Real Estate has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 98.51%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ares Commercial Real Estate will have a dividend payout ratio of 94.96% in the coming year. This indicates that Ares Commercial Real Estate may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

In the past three months, Ares Commercial Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.19% of the stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate is held by insiders. 55.82% of the stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE



Earnings for Ares Commercial Real Estate are expected to grow by 9.45% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 26.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Ares Commercial Real Estate is 26.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

