Earnings results for Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Astrotech last posted its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Astrotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Astrotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Astrotech.

Dividend Strength: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech does not currently pay a dividend. Astrotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

In the past three months, Astrotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.00% of the stock of Astrotech is held by insiders. Only 2.95% of the stock of Astrotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC



The P/E ratio of Astrotech is -3.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Astrotech is -3.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Astrotech has a P/B Ratio of 48.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

