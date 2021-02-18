Earnings results for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avanos Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.74%. The high price target for AVNS is $55.00 and the low price target for AVNS is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avanos Medical has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.40, Avanos Medical has a forecasted downside of 25.7% from its current price of $51.71. Avanos Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Avanos Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

In the past three months, Avanos Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.51% of the stock of Avanos Medical is held by insiders. 94.80% of the stock of Avanos Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS



Earnings for Avanos Medical are expected to grow by 57.53% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Avanos Medical is 178.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Avanos Medical is 178.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.41. Avanos Medical has a PEG Ratio of 6.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avanos Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here