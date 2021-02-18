Earnings results for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AXT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.44%. The high price target for AXTI is $14.00 and the low price target for AXTI is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AXT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.17, AXT has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $12.60. AXT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT does not currently pay a dividend. AXT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

In the past three months, AXT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $731,490.00 in company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of AXT is held by insiders. 61.83% of the stock of AXT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AXT are expected to grow by 260.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of AXT is -419.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AXT is -419.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AXT has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

