Earnings results for Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51.

Aziyo Biologics last released its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $13.42. The firm earned $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. Aziyo Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aziyo Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aziyo Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.01%. The high price target for AZYO is $20.00 and the low price target for AZYO is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aziyo Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Aziyo Biologics has a forecasted upside of 32.0% from its current price of $15.15. Aziyo Biologics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. Aziyo Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

In the past three months, Aziyo Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for Aziyo Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.16) to ($1.67) per share.

