Earnings results for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bel Fuse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.76%. The high price target for BELFA is $18.00 and the low price target for BELFA is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse pays a meaningful dividend of 1.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bel Fuse has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

In the past three months, Bel Fuse insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.53% of the stock of Bel Fuse is held by insiders. Only 6.70% of the stock of Bel Fuse is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA



The P/E ratio of Bel Fuse is 77.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Bel Fuse is 77.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Bel Fuse has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

