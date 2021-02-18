Earnings results for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bel Fuse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.33%. The high price target for BELFB is $18.00 and the low price target for BELFB is $16.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bel Fuse has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

In the past three months, Bel Fuse insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $42,870.00 in company stock. Only 5.37% of the stock of Bel Fuse is held by insiders. 59.07% of the stock of Bel Fuse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB



The P/E ratio of Bel Fuse is 67.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.52. The P/E ratio of Bel Fuse is 67.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Bel Fuse has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

