Earnings results for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.83%. The high price target for BLMN is $27.50 and the low price target for BLMN is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bloomin’ Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is 12.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bloomin’ Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.28% next year. This indicates that Bloomin’ Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

In the past three months, Bloomin’ Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,964,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Bloomin’ Brands is held by insiders. 95.62% of the stock of Bloomin’ Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN



Earnings for Bloomin’ Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is -16.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bloomin’ Brands is -16.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bloomin’ Brands has a P/B Ratio of 11.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

